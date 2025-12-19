Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Order Granting CBI permission To File Chargesheet Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra
HC says anti-corruption ombudsman should have considered sanctioning the Lok Sabha MP in the "cash-for-questions" case, before ordering the filing of a chargesheet.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court (HC) on Friday quashed the Lokpal's order, granting permission to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash-for-questions" case. A bench headed by Justice Anil Khetarpal set aside the Lokpal's order, giving the firebrand MP a major relief.
The HC, which had reserved its judgment on November 21, stated that the anti-corruption ombudsman should have considered the aspect of sanction before ordering the filing of a chargesheet against Moitra. It may be recalled that on November 12, the full bench of the Lokpal, exercising its powers under Sections 20(7)(a) and 23(1) of the Lokpal Act, had ordered the filing of a chargesheet against Moitra within four weeks.
The TMC MP had challenged the Lokpal's decision in her petition, arguing that the Lokpal's order violated the principles of natural justice. She claimed that the ombudsman did not give her an opportunity to present her side before pronouncing its decision.
The CBI had submitted its report in this regard to the Lokpal in July, after it had registered an FIR against Moitra and businessman Darshan Hiranandani under the Prevention of Corruption Act on March 21, 2024.
Moitra is accused of having taken bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions about tycoon Gautam Adani, and of sharing her confidential Lok Sabha member portal login credentials (user ID and password) with the businessman.
Subsequently, the Parliament's Ethics Committee had recommended the termination of her membership after finding the allegations of cash-for-questions against Mahua Moitra to be true. As a result, Moitra's membership of the 17th Lok Sabha (2019-2024) was terminated on December 8, 2023, although she returned to Parliament by reclaiming the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Also Read:
- Cash-for-Query: Delhi HC Sets Aside Lokpal Order Against Mahua Moitra
- Cash-For-Query Case: Mahua Moitra Moves Delhi High Court Challenging Lokpal's Sanction To CBI
- Red Fort Blast: 'How Grave Lapses In Security Were Allowed?' Asks Abhishek, Mahua Moitra Targets Modi-Shah
- 'Can’t Do A Roving And Fishing Inquiry’: SC Asks Mahua Moitra To Amend Her Plea