Delhi High Court Quashes Lokpal Order Granting CBI permission To File Chargesheet Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court (HC) on Friday quashed the Lokpal's order, granting permission to the CBI to file a chargesheet against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash-for-questions" case. A bench headed by Justice Anil Khetarpal set aside the Lokpal's order, giving the firebrand MP a major relief.

The HC, which had reserved its judgment on November 21, stated that the anti-corruption ombudsman should have considered the aspect of sanction before ordering the filing of a chargesheet against Moitra. It may be recalled that on November 12, the full bench of the Lokpal, exercising its powers under Sections 20(7)(a) and 23(1) of the Lokpal Act, had ordered the filing of a chargesheet against Moitra within four weeks.

The TMC MP had challenged the Lokpal's decision in her petition, arguing that the Lokpal's order violated the principles of natural justice. She claimed that the ombudsman did not give her an opportunity to present her side before pronouncing its decision.