ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Quashes FSSAI Regulation On Animal Feed

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday quashed an FSSAI directive mandating that milk and meat-producing animals shall not be given feed containing meat or bone meal.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, related to the regulation of "food for human consumption," did not include cattle feed or animal feed, and therefore, FSSAI has no power to issue such a mandate.

The court passed the verdict on a petition by Godrej Agrovet Ltd challenging the FSSAI regulation, which stated that milk and meat-producing animals, excluding poultry, pig, and fish, shall not be fed feed containing meat or bone meal.

The mandate proscribed any such feed that included internal organs, blood meal and tissue of bovine or porcine origin materials, except milk and milk products. The court stated that any regulation made by the food authority to regulate cattle feed or animal feed travelled beyond the scope of its power.