Delhi HC Quashes 2016 Income Tax Notices To Prannoy Roy, Radhika Roy

New Delhi: Terming the reassessment proceedings "arbitrary" and against fundamental and constitutional rights, the Delhi High Court on Monday quashed the 2016 income tax notices to NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy and asked the department to pay Rs 1 lakh to each of them as token cost.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vinod Kumar observed that authorities subjecting Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy to reassessment proceedings for the second time for the same transaction and "practically for the same issue" was without jurisdiction. The court further said that initiation of the proceedings leads to unnecessary harassment on one hand and gives rise to unpredictability and uncertainty, if not anarchy, on the other.

"The facts of the present case speak volumes as to how the proceedings are arbitrary and contrary to the statutory provisions, besides being against the fundamental principles of adjudicatory process," the bench said, allowing the petitions of the Roys.

"Impugned notice(s) dated 31.03.2016 issued to the petitioner(s), so also any consequential order(s) or proceedings pursuant thereto are quashed. No amount of cost can be treated enough for these cases, however, we cannot leave these cases without imposing any. Hence, we impose a token cost of Rs 1,00,000/- per case upon the respondents to be paid to each of the petitioners," ordered the court.

The income tax notice pertained to the reassessment of the petitioners' income for the year 2009-10 on account of certain "interest-free" loans received by them from RRPR Holding Private Limited, the promoter entity of NDTV. The petitioners were then shareholders and directors of RRPR.