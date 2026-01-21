ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Pulls Up Law Student Over PIL To Not Let Bangladesh Play In T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up a law student for her Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at preventing Bangladesh from participating in the upcoming men's T20 World Cup due to the atrocities against its minority Hindu population.

The petition also requested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) allow Bangladesh to compete in international cricket events only if it is confirmed that the country is not violating any human rights.

During the hearing, a bench consisting of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia questioned the rationale behind the petition. "What kind of petition is this? Whatever captures your imagination becomes the subject matter of a writ petition?" they asked the petitioner's counsel, Devyani Singh.

The petition called for the ICC to establish an independent commission to "investigate, examine, and document the systemic persecution, targeted violence, mob lynchings, temple desecration, and other human rights violations against the Hindu minority in the country of Bangladesh and to submit a comprehensive report to this Hon'ble Court within a stipulated timeframe".

The bench inquired whether the ICC, which organises international cricket events, could be subjected to the jurisdiction of the high court and advised the petitioner to exercise caution in pursuing the PIL. The court told the petitioner to do "constructive work" and "bring some good causes" rather than wasting her own time and the court's resources.