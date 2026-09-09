Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over Survivor's Identity In POSH Handbook: What Is The Issue?
The court said government authorities must protect survivors' identities after a Ministry handbook allegedly disclosed a woman's name in an old case.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has questioned the Central Government over the disclosure of the identity of a woman who had complained of sexual harassment at her workplace in an official Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) handbook.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma questioned how the government could publish and circulate material identifying a survivor when the law protects such identities.
She also asked the Centre to identify the officials responsible for the material. The matter will be taken up again on Wednesday.
What Is The Case About?
The issue came before the Delhi High Court through a petition filed by a man who was accused in the sexual harassment case. He told the court that the dispute between the two sides had now been settled and sought removal of his name from the handbook.
The petitioner's lawyer said a labour tribunal order connected with the alleged incident had been reproduced in the Ministry of Women and Child Development's POSH handbook as an example. According to the lawyer, the material disclosed both the petitioner's identity and the name of the woman involved in the case.
The lawyer also told the court that the handbook is widely available online, leaving the identifying information accessible.
What Is A POSH Handbook?
The Ministry of Women and Child Development published its Handbook on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, as a practical guide to implementing the law.
It is meant for employers, employees and members of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and Local Complaints Committees (LCCs). The handbook explains how to handle sexual harassment complaints and sets out the responsibilities of workplaces and complaints committees.
It also explains the principle that sexual harassment is subjective and states that "it is the impact and not the intent that matters."
The handbook affirms women's right to a safe workplace and guides filing written complaints, what they should contain, and how complaints committees function. It also covers the skills, training and conduct expected of committee members, employers' responsibilities and the consequences of failing to comply with statutory requirements.
Why Did The High Court Object?
The court's concern centred on the handbook disclosing the woman's identity. Justice Sharma asked the Centre's lawyer how the government could publish and circulate a document containing a survivor's name. She pointed out that courts take steps to protect survivors' identities, with judgments often using "X" instead of their names.
The judge also questioned why the woman's identity was required when the handbook was intended for educational purposes. The Centre told the court the handbook was published in 2015 for educational purposes and that the parties had settled their dispute only recently.
The court made it clear that the settlement does not permit disclosure of the survivor's identity. Justice Sharma also noted that safeguards protecting survivors' identities existed even before the handbook was published.
The authorities, she said, could not avoid their responsibility to follow the law. The court stressed that this obligation applies to everyone, including the government.
The petitioner's lawyer told the court that the handbook is "everywhere and anywhere" on the internet. The petitioner has therefore sought directions for Google to de-link and de-index the material. The request aims to prevent the disputed content from continuing to appear in online searches.
What Does The Law Say About Revealing A Survivor's Identity?
The law restricts the disclosure of the identity of victims and survivors of sexual offences, and such disclosure can be punishable.
The protection is intended to prevent survivors from being publicly identified through court proceedings, official records or other material connected with a case.
The High Court stressed that courts themselves take precautions to protect survivors' identities. The judge's observations indicated that the same protection cannot be set aside simply because identifying material has been included in an educational handbook.
What Happens Next?
The High Court has asked the Centre's lawyer to return with the names of the officials responsible for the disputed content. The petitioner is seeking removal of his name from the handbook and has also asked the court to direct Google to de-link and de-index the material.
The alleged incident dates back to 2001, the petitioner's lawyer told the court. He also said the petitioner had filed a defamation case in Delhi against the woman over the allegations.
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