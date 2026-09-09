ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over Survivor's Identity In POSH Handbook: What Is The Issue?

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has questioned the Central Government over the disclosure of the identity of a woman who had complained of sexual harassment at her workplace in an official Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) handbook.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma questioned how the government could publish and circulate material identifying a survivor when the law protects such identities.

She also asked the Centre to identify the officials responsible for the material. The matter will be taken up again on Wednesday.

What Is The Case About?

The issue came before the Delhi High Court through a petition filed by a man who was accused in the sexual harassment case. He told the court that the dispute between the two sides had now been settled and sought removal of his name from the handbook.

The petitioner's lawyer said a labour tribunal order connected with the alleged incident had been reproduced in the Ministry of Women and Child Development's POSH handbook as an example. According to the lawyer, the material disclosed both the petitioner's identity and the name of the woman involved in the case.

The lawyer also told the court that the handbook is widely available online, leaving the identifying information accessible.

What Is A POSH Handbook?

The Ministry of Women and Child Development published its Handbook on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, as a practical guide to implementing the law.

It is meant for employers, employees and members of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) and Local Complaints Committees (LCCs). The handbook explains how to handle sexual harassment complaints and sets out the responsibilities of workplaces and complaints committees.

It also explains the principle that sexual harassment is subjective and states that "it is the impact and not the intent that matters."

The handbook affirms women's right to a safe workplace and guides filing written complaints, what they should contain, and how complaints committees function. It also covers the skills, training and conduct expected of committee members, employers' responsibilities and the consequences of failing to comply with statutory requirements.

Why Did The High Court Object?