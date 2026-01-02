ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Protects Personality Rights Of Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of popular actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan by restraining several websites and online platforms from using his name or images for commercial gain without his consent.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who was hearing a plea filed by Kalyan, restrained several defendants – 14 entities, including John Doe persons and several e-commerce websites – from using Kalyan's personality traits using artificial intelligence and deepfake technology till the next date of hearing.

In the order dated December 22, the court said, “The balance of convenience lies in favour of the plaintiff (Kalyan), and the continuing availability of the infringing content would cause him irreparable injury.”