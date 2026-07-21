ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Proposes Shifting Sonam Wangchuk To Medanta Hospital, Govt Says Have No Objection

FILE - Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk during his indefinite hunger strike and Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday proposed shifting activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged examination irregularities, from Safdarjung Hospital here to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a plea by the activist's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, against a Sunday order of the high court refusing to interfere with his ongoing treatment at the central government hospital.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government had no objection to Wangchuk being shifted to Medanta Hospital. The senior law officer, however, asserted that the activist should not seek discharge from Medanta Hospital against medical advice.

"Medanta is a reputed hospital. The government would have no objection if he is shifted to Medanta," Mehta said.

During the hearing, the court interacted with doctors from AIIMS, who are part of the team monitoring Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital, as well as the activist's own doctor, and observed that there was a consensus that he needed monitoring.