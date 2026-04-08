ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Permits Restoration Of X Account Blocked Over Posts Defaming PM Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted the restoration of an X account suspended over the publication of allegedly defamatory content against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, however, directed X, formerly Twitter, to temporarily block the objectionable posts on its platform, subject to adjudication by the Centre's Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Parody Twitter account, @DrNimoYadav, of the petitioner, Prateek Sharma, was blocked as a result of a blocking order issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) on March 18 under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The petitioner's counsel said that, without prejudice to his rights and contentions, the petitioner was willing to delete the allegedly objectionable tweets, and in turn, his X account could be restored.

The additional solicitor general said the central government has issued a communication to the petitioner granting him a hearing before the Inter-Ministerial Committee to review the issue.

"Accordingly, it is directed that the allegedly objectionable tweets as stated in the Blocking Order be temporarily blocked/suspended, subject to the adjudication to be undertaken by the Committee. Subject to the allegedly objectionable tweets being temporarily blocked/suspended by X, let the petitioner's X account be restored immediately," ordered Justice Kaurav on April 6.