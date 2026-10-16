ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Permits 2020 Riots Cases Accused To Travel To UK For Academic Purposes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday permitted activist Natasha Narwal, who is out on bail in cases arising from the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for academic purposes.

Justice Amit Bansal directed the trial court to release Narwal's passport and clarified that any pending look-out circular (LOC) against her would be suspended for her travel. Narwal, a PhD scholar, said she intended to travel to the UK for an academic conference between November 2 and December 1.

Granting her relief, Justice Bansal asked Narwal and her brother to give a written undertaking that she would return to the country and not seek asylum in the UK. The court also asked her to execute a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each in relation to two riots-related cases against her.

"The court is inclined to permit the petitioner to travel to the UK with suitable safeguards. The petitioner would be permitted to travel to the UK from November 2 to December 1. "The trial court is directed to release the passport of the petitioner," the court ordered.

The court said Narwal would surrender her passport within 48 hours of her return and not make any statement on the merits of the cases pending against her. In its order, the court noted that Narwal, who is pursuing a PhD from a university in the UK, was required to be there to present her research work.

The Delhi Police, represented by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, opposed her plea, apprehending that she might not return to India. On October 6, the trial court had refused to permit Narwal to travel to the UK in view of the seriousness of the case against her and the stage of proceedings.