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Delhi High Court Orders Winding Up Of Paytm Payments Bank, Says RBI

Mumbai: The High Court of Delhi has ordered that Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) be wound up, the Reserve Bank said on Tuesday. In April this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cancelled the banking licence issued to PPBL for non-compliance with norms, saying the affairs of the bank were conducted in a manner detrimental to the interest of its depositors.

The central bank also announced it would be making an application for winding up of the bank before the High Court. Girikumar M Nair, former CGM of State Bank of India, was appointed as liquidator of PPBL.

"By an Order dated July 08, 2026 read with the Order dated July 22, 2026, the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi has ordered that PPBL be wound up under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013," it said. Further, the High Court appointed Nair as the Official Liquidator of PPBL.

As per the Order, the RBI said the official liquidator shall exercise all the powers prescribed under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 along with applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. In terms of the said Order, the official liquidator, with effect from July 8, 2026, exercise all the powers of the Board of PPBL, it added.