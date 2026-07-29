ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable' Online Content Against Cricketer Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of objectionable online content concerning cricketer Yuvraj Singh. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh directed that notices be issued to the respondents in the matter via their social media handles.

The High Court clarified that it cannot expect social media platforms to automatically remove objectionable content; it is the Court that must examine the issue and issue appropriate orders.