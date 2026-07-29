Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable' Online Content Against Cricketer Yuvraj Singh
Order issued to remove objectionable online content concerning cricketer Yuvraj Singh; Justice Jyoti Singh's bench directs the issuance of notice to the respondents.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of objectionable online content concerning cricketer Yuvraj Singh. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh directed that notices be issued to the respondents in the matter via their social media handles.
The High Court clarified that it cannot expect social media platforms to automatically remove objectionable content; it is the Court that must examine the issue and issue appropriate orders.
During the hearing, the counsel representing Yuvraj Singh stated that two links containing objectionable content against him had already been removed. However, other links were still being used to commercially exploit his name without his authorization.
It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court has previously issued orders protecting the personality rights of numerous prominent figures. The Court had restrained the unauthorised use of the personalities of Malayalam actor Mohanlal, Telugu actors Allu Arjun and Nagarjuna, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, Bollywood film producer Karan Johar, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, cricketer Abhishek Sharma, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, Indian cricket team head coach and former MP Gautam Gambhir, Bhojpuri actor and MP Ravi Kishan, spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya, Patanjali Ayurved’s Acharya Balkrishna and Baba Ramdev, Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, and Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
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