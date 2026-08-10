Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable' Deepfake, AI Content To Protect Tabu's Personality Rights
Before Tabu, several Bollywood stars, political leaders and cricketers have approached the court over the same issue.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of objectionable online content concerning film actress Tabu. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh issued this order. The Court had previously indicated on August 6 that it would direct the removal of such objectionable online content.
The High Court ordered the removal of content linked to Tabu's name, photograph, voice, or persona that had been used without her permission. It directed social media platforms—specifically Google, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit—to remove objectionable content featuring Tabu that was created using AI, deepfake technology, or face-morphing techniques.
The Court also directed certain platforms to provide basic subscriber information and IP logs regarding specific service providers. Tabu had sought the removal of objectionable and AI-generated content concerning her. Her petition stated that such content had been uploaded to social media platforms without her authorisation.
It is worth noting that the High Court has previously issued orders protecting the personality rights of numerous prominent figures. These include cricketer Yuvraj Singh; actor and MP Ravi Kishan; Congress leader Shashi Tharoor; actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn; spiritual orator Aniruddhacharya; former cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir; Patanjali Ayurved’s Acharya Balkrishna; actresses Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan; Baba Ramdev; Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan; former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar; journalist Sudhir Chaudhary; Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; Telugu actor Nagarjuna; Aishwarya Rai; Abhishek Bachchan; and film producer Karan Johar. In these instances, the Court prohibited the unauthorized use of elements associated with their personalities.
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