ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of 'Objectionable' Deepfake, AI Content To Protect Tabu's Personality Rights

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of objectionable online content concerning film actress Tabu. A bench led by Justice Jyoti Singh issued this order. The Court had previously indicated on August 6 that it would direct the removal of such objectionable online content.

The High Court ordered the removal of content linked to Tabu's name, photograph, voice, or persona that had been used without her permission. It directed social media platforms—specifically Google, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit—to remove objectionable content featuring Tabu that was created using AI, deepfake technology, or face-morphing techniques.