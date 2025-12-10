ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Crisis: Why Situation Precipitated, Delhi HC Asks Centre

An IndiGo aircraft prepares to land at Kempegowda International Airport as construction work in progress on the Namma Metro bridge, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to the cancellation of several IndiGo flights precipitated, and termed it a “crisis”. The high court said, besides the trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how other airlines could take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that a statutory mechanism is totally in place and a show-cause notice has been issued to Indigo, which has apologised profusely.