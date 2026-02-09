ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Lists On Feb 26 Man's Plea Seeking Compensation Over Wife's Death During 2025 Nepal Unrest

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on February 26 a Ghaziabad-based businessman's petition alleging negligence by the central government which resulted in the death of his wife in Kathmandu, Nepal during last year's Gen-Z protests.

Petitioner Rambir Singh Gola not only sought Rs 25 crore and Rs 75 crore as compensation from the central government and Hyatt hotels, respectively, for the "tragic and avoidable" death of his wife on September 9, 2025, but also sought constitution of a "high-level" judicial commission to look into the incident.

"How can we examine this?" asked Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, as he observed that unless the prayers were "modified", the court would not be able to proceed with the case. "It is in Nepal something happens. The hotel asks you to do something. How can we decide?" said the court.

The counsel for the petitioner said the conduct of the authorities was in violation of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution as well as the Vienna Convention on providing protection to citizens abroad.

"If I go somewhere, how is that protection (under Article 21) available?" the court asked.