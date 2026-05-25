ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Lawyers Boycott Work Today Over District Courts' Pecuniary Jurisdiction Hike Proposal

New Delhi: Lawyers practicing in the Delhi High Court have called for a boycott of judicial proceedings on Monday in protest against a proposal to enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts.

The boycott call has been given by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA). A notice, issued under the signature of Vikram Singh Panwar, honorary secretary of the Bar Association, expressed its opposition to any proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of the lower courts.

According to the DHCBA, the expansion in the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts will adversely affect the practice of lawyers in the High Court and impact their means of livelihood. The Delhi High Court lawyers have also said that the move would have a profound impact on the justice delivery system as well, while stating that transferring high-value civil matters to district courts could reduce litigation before the High Court.

However, it seems the issue has now brought the lawyers of High Court and lower lawyers at loggerheads. Earlier, the lawyers across all district courts in Delhi had boycotted judicial proceedings on May 14, seeking an enhancement in pecuniary jurisdiction. The judicial work was suspended on the call of the Coordination Committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.