Delhi HC Lawyers Boycott Work Today Over District Courts' Pecuniary Jurisdiction Hike Proposal
Delhi High Court Bar Association has called for a boycott of judicial work in protest against the proposed increase in pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 12:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyers practicing in the Delhi High Court have called for a boycott of judicial proceedings on Monday in protest against a proposal to enhance the pecuniary jurisdiction of district courts.
The boycott call has been given by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA). A notice, issued under the signature of Vikram Singh Panwar, honorary secretary of the Bar Association, expressed its opposition to any proposal to increase the pecuniary jurisdiction of the lower courts.
According to the DHCBA, the expansion in the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts will adversely affect the practice of lawyers in the High Court and impact their means of livelihood. The Delhi High Court lawyers have also said that the move would have a profound impact on the justice delivery system as well, while stating that transferring high-value civil matters to district courts could reduce litigation before the High Court.
However, it seems the issue has now brought the lawyers of High Court and lower lawyers at loggerheads. Earlier, the lawyers across all district courts in Delhi had boycotted judicial proceedings on May 14, seeking an enhancement in pecuniary jurisdiction. The judicial work was suspended on the call of the Coordination Committee of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi.
Meanwhile, the coordination committee has criticised the DHCBA's call for boycott of judicial work today. In a notice, the committee has opposed the call for suspension of work, describing it as "uncalled for".
The coordination committee has demanded that the pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts in Delhi be increased from Rs 2 crore to Rs 20 crore. Earlier, the committee had also held discussions with the High Court administration over the demand and had expressed dismay that a proposal considered by the Delhi High Court in its full court meeting in September 2025 was never implemented.
On the enhancement in pecuniary jurisdiction of the district courts, the committee said that the demand raised by the coordination committee cannot be termed as unfair or unjust merely because it "may affect the professional interests of a particular section of advocates". It added, "The demand has been consistently and legitimately raised by the committee in larger public interest, keeping in view the inflation and economic growth, better access to justice for citizens and litigants, as well as efficient utilisation of judicial infrastructure, and the ever-growing pendency before the Delhi High Court."
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