ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Junks PIL Seeking BNS Provision On Death Caused By Rash Driving

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking enforcement of the criminal law provision on causing death by rash and negligent driving, saying it lacks merit.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that the power to enforce section 106(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) by notifying the date on which the provision would come into force was with the central government, and not the court.

Section 106(2) states that "whoever causes the death of any person by rash and negligent driving of a vehicle not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes without reporting it to a police officer or a Magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to a fine."

"It is for the central government to issue the notification as and when it is deemed fit and proper. The prayer made by the petitioner for enforcement of section 106 (2) BNS in the absence of such a notification as envisaged (under BNS), in our opinion, can't be granted," the court said.