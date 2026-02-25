ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Junks PIL Over Info On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The wreckage of the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight on the rooftop of the doctors' hostel, in Ahmedabad ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL seeking inclusion of information in the preliminary investigation report on the "complete sequence of events" leading to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad last June.

The petitioner, a mechanical engineer from IIT-Delhi, had urged the court to "read down" the preliminary investigation report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and direct the authorities to modify the report to include the time-chart of "flame out" of engines and transition of fuel switches, whether mechanical or manual.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the PIL, which also sought a direction to the bureau to publish such information in the public domain, was "highly misconceived".

Observing that the petitioner should have taken recourse available to him under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the bench said, "such a prayer in our considered opinion cannot be granted." If such information is worthy of being given under the RTI Act, it would be provided, the court said.

"We are not inclined to entertain this petition, which is dismissed," the court concluded.