HC Judges Recuses Self From Hearing Karti Chidambaram's Plea In Chinese Visa Case

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Justice Girish Kathpalia on Friday recused himself from hearing Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's petition challenging the framing of charges of corruption and conspiracy against him in the alleged Chinese visa scam case probed by the CBI. "I don't think I would be able to hear this," Justice Kathpalia said.

"Subject to orders of the learned judge in charge, criminal side, list before some other bench for personal reasons," the judge ordered. The matter would be heard next on January 28. Earlier, two other high court judges -- Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Anup J Bhambhani -- recused themselves from hearing the case. On January 15, Justice Sharma directed that the matter be placed before another bench.

On January 19, Justice Bhambhani also passed a similar order. In October 2024, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram and others in connection with alleged bribery in facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for a power company, Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), in 2011, when his father, P Chidambaram, was the Union home minister.

On December 23, 2025, a trial court ordered the framing of charges for criminal conspiracy and corruption against Karti Chidambaram and six others in the case. It had said "prima facie" there was sufficient material to frame charges against Karti Chidambaram for the substantive offence under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and under sections 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence a public servant) and 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

In his petition before the high court, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga said the trial court did not apply its judicial mind to the material and documents on record as it completely ignored documents, evidence and statements of witnesses which show absence of criminality. The petition said there was neither any bribe or conspiracy, as alleged by the investigating agency.