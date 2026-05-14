ETV Bharat / bharat

Excise Policy Case | Delhi High Court Initiates Contempt Action Aganist Kejriwal, Sisodia

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued contempt notices against four accused, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Excise Scam case. Besides Kejriwal, the bench issued contempt notices to Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak.

A bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma stated that if action is not taken against these accused, anarchy will spread. Justice Sharma stated that when an institution is put on trial, it is the judge's duty not to be driven by these allegations. She stated that the court learned of a social media campaign, which circulated widely through letters and videos.

Justice Sharma stated that a parallel narrative was created outside the court proceedings to the proceedings taking place inside the court.

Justice Sharma said that she was bound by the Constitution. Earlier, Justice Sharma had warned it would initiate contempt proceedings against certain individuals for making allegedly defamatory and insulting remarks against the court. Justice Sharma said in court that she would "not remain silent anymore" and hinted that contempt notices would be issued to some of the respondents for statements that allegedly tarnished her reputation and targeted the judiciary.

Justice Sharma stated that since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had decided to boycott the court proceedings, the bench was in the process of appointing senior advocates as amicus curiae to assist the court.

However, the judge noted that even during this process, “some people continue to level derogatory allegations against the court.”

Earlier, on May 8, Justice Sharma’s bench had stated that the court was awaiting consent from lawyers who could represent Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Pathak. On May 5, the High Court had ordered the appointment of three amicus curiae to assist in the matter.