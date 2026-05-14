Excise Policy Case | Delhi High Court Initiates Contempt Action Aganist Kejriwal, Sisodia
Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said even during this process, "some people continue to level derogatory allegations against the court.”
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:18 PM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued contempt notices against four accused, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi Excise Scam case. Besides Kejriwal, the bench issued contempt notices to Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak.
A bench led by Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma stated that if action is not taken against these accused, anarchy will spread. Justice Sharma stated that when an institution is put on trial, it is the judge's duty not to be driven by these allegations. She stated that the court learned of a social media campaign, which circulated widely through letters and videos.
Justice Sharma stated that a parallel narrative was created outside the court proceedings to the proceedings taking place inside the court.
Justice Sharma said that she was bound by the Constitution. Earlier, Justice Sharma had warned it would initiate contempt proceedings against certain individuals for making allegedly defamatory and insulting remarks against the court. Justice Sharma said in court that she would "not remain silent anymore" and hinted that contempt notices would be issued to some of the respondents for statements that allegedly tarnished her reputation and targeted the judiciary.
Justice Sharma stated that since former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had decided to boycott the court proceedings, the bench was in the process of appointing senior advocates as amicus curiae to assist the court.
However, the judge noted that even during this process, “some people continue to level derogatory allegations against the court.”
Earlier, on May 8, Justice Sharma’s bench had stated that the court was awaiting consent from lawyers who could represent Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Pathak. On May 5, the High Court had ordered the appointment of three amicus curiae to assist in the matter.
The court had noted that Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Pathak had decided to boycott the proceedings and had chosen neither to appear personally nor through legal counsel. The three leaders had also written to the High Court and expressed a lack of confidence in Justice Sharma and stated that they would undertake a “satyagraha.”
On April 20, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma had rejected Kejriwal’s request seeking her recusal from hearing the CBI’s plea challenging a trial court order that had granted relief in the Delhi excise policy case.
At the time, Justice Sharma had stated that she would deliver her verdict without being influenced by any allegations, "just as I have done throughout my 34-year judicial career."
The court had observed that "the judiciary and the institution itself had been put on trial," adding that the strength of the judiciary lies in its determination to adjudicate despite accusations.
Justice Sharma also said she would pronounce the order in Hindi because arguments in the matter had also been presented in Hindi. The court referred to instances where Kejriwal and leaders of his party had earlier received relief from courts at the very first hearing stage. One such order, passed in Kejriwal’s favour, was also cited by the bench.
Kejriwal had sought Justice Sharma’s recusal, alleging that the manner in which proceedings had unfolded gave him little hope of receiving impartial justice. Kejriwal argued that during the first hearing on March 9, none of the 23 accused were present before the High Court, and only the CBI was represented. He claimed that despite not hearing the other side or examining the records, the court had orally observed that the sessions court order appeared "prima facie incorrect."
Questioning the observation, Kejriwal had asked how such a conclusion could be reached without hearing the defence or reviewing the trial court records.
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