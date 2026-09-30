ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notices to Cab Aggregators And Governments Over Women’s Safety Protocols

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to cab booking platforms, as well as the central and state governments, while hearing a petition seeking guidelines to ensure the safety of women using app-based taxi services.

A bench led by chief justice DK Upadhyaya observed that they intend to hold app-based taxi services accountable, which is why notices are being issued. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 16. The petition was filed by Aditya Sehgal. During the hearing, Sehgal's counsel informed the court that while app-based companies operate over two lakh cabs in Delhi-NCR, there is no verification of drivers at night. Consequently, there is no way to determine whether a taxi driver has consumed alcohol.

He sought significant changes to the safety protocols for women using bike taxis and cabs. The petition calls for measures to ensure that the driver and vehicle arriving for a ride match the details displayed on the app. It further demands that if the driver or vehicle is changed without authorisation, passengers should be permitted to cancel the ride without penalty, and such incidents should be recorded as safety-related incidents.

The petition also seeks the establishment of a 24x7 command and control centre for immediate action during emergencies (SOS alerts). Additionally, it calls for automatic alerts in the event of major route deviations, periodic gender-sensitivity training for drivers, and surveillance systems in sensitive areas.