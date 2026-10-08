ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Kangana Ranaut On Plea For Personality Rights Protection

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, while hearing a petition filed by film actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking the protection of her personality rights, has issued a notice. A bench led by Justice Vikas Mahajan ordered that the next hearing in the matter be held on January 3, 2027. The Court stated that in the interim, it would pass an order regarding Kangana Ranaut's plea for interim relief.

During the hearing, the Court asked advocate Saket Sikri, representing Kangana Ranaut, about the petition's reference to certain content that was satirical in nature, asking what objection she had to it. Sikri responded that when an advance copy of the petition was served to the respondents, prior to filing, several of them had already removed the content in question.

He also stated that he would no longer seek the removal of that specific content. Subsequently, the Court directed Sikri to file a revised list of respondents.

In her petition, Ranaut has sought to restrain the unauthorised use of content associated with her personality. The petition alleges that her photographs, voice, and content resembling her have been uploaded on social media platforms without her permission.

Notably, the High Court has previously issued orders protecting the personality rights of several prominent figures. The High Court had ordered that no aspect of the personalities of the following individuals be used without permission: Actresses Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, and Jaya Bachchan (also an MP); actors Abhishek Sharma, Ravi Kishan (also an MP), Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nagarjuna, and Abhishek Bachchan; film producer Karan Johar; cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Gautam Gambhir (also Indian team head coach and former MP), and Sunil Gavaskar; religious narrator Aniruddhacharya; yoga entrepreneur Baba Ramdev; Patanjali Ayurved’s Acharya Balkrishna; Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; former bureaucrat and Drishti coaching founder Vikas Divyakirti; Congress leader Shashi Tharoor; Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan; and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.