ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Delhi Police Over Sharjeel Imam's Plea To Access Study Material In Jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing a plea filed by Sharjeel Imam—accused of conspiring to incite the Delhi violence—seeking permission to access research material for his PhD and use a prison computer.

A bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula directed the Delhi Police to file a response within four weeks. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 2.

During the hearing, Advocate Ahmed Ibrahim, appearing for Sharjeel Imam, stated that Sharjeel was arrested in January 2020 and was in the final year of his PhD at the time. Both the UGC and JNU had already approved his research synopsis. He requested that Sharjeel Imam be allowed to view his research material stored on a pen drive.

When the Court asked why he did not wish to obtain physical copies of the material, Ibrahim explained that the data spanned hundreds of thousands of pages. Ibrahim clarified that they were not seeking Internet access within the prison but rather a computer without Internet connectivity where he could view his research material.