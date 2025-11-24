Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Christian Michel Plea In AgustaWestland Scam Case
A bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary issued notice to MEA, the CBI and the ED while scheduling the next hearing for January 6, 2026.
November 24, 2025
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, has issued notice to the Central Government over a plea by Christian Michel, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam VVIP chopper scam case, challenging the extradition treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates. A bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary scheduled the next hearing in the case for January 6, 2026.
The court issued notices to the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate. In the petition, Michel sought to declare the extradition treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates subject to the Extradition Act enacted by the Indian Parliament. The petition states that under Section 21 of the Indian Extradition Act, an extradited person cannot be tried on any other charges. The petition states that new charges have been filed under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code “in violation of” the extradition order issued by the UAE authorities.
Michel's lawyer told the court that filing new charges violates the country's extradition law. Michel stated that he has already served the maximum sentence for the charges against him. Keeping him in custody after serving the maximum sentence violates Articles 21, 245, and 253 of the Constitution, he said.
On October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court rejected Michel's plea for release. The court stated that the FIR filed against him invokes Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a provision for life imprisonment, therefore it cannot be said that he has served his maximum sentence.
During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Michel's plea, stating that under Section 17 of the extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates, if an accused is extradited, he will face not only the trial for which he was extradited but also other related cases.
Michel has been granted bail in both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases in the AgustaWestland helicopter scam. On March 4, the Delhi High Court granted bail to Michel in the money laundering case. The Supreme Court has already granted bail to Michel in the CBI-related case.
A case has been registered alleging a Rs 3,600 crore scam related to the purchase of 12 helicopters from AgustaWestland. According to the CBI, Michel received some of the proceeds from this scam in 2010 and a chunk later on. The ED arrested Michel in January 2019 in connection with this Rs 3,600 crore scam.
Michel was extradited from Dubai and brought to India on December 4, 2018. On October 23, 2020, the court took cognizance of the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI. The charge sheet names 13 people as accused. The CBI filed the supplementary charge sheet on September 19, 2020. The charge sheet names 13 people as accused, including Christian Michel, Rajiv Saxena, AgustaWestland International director G Saponaro and Sandeep Tyagi, a relative of former Air Force chief SP Tyagi.
