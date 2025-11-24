ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Centre Over Christian Michel Plea In AgustaWestland Scam Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, has issued notice to the Central Government over a plea by Christian Michel, an accused in the AgustaWestland scam VVIP chopper scam case, challenging the extradition treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates. A bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary scheduled the next hearing in the case for January 6, 2026.

The court issued notices to the Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of External Affairs, the CBI, and the Enforcement Directorate. In the petition, Michel sought to declare the extradition treaty between India and the United Arab Emirates subject to the Extradition Act enacted by the Indian Parliament. The petition states that under Section 21 of the Indian Extradition Act, an extradited person cannot be tried on any other charges. The petition states that new charges have been filed under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code “in violation of” the extradition order issued by the UAE authorities.

Michel's lawyer told the court that filing new charges violates the country's extradition law. Michel stated that he has already served the maximum sentence for the charges against him. Keeping him in custody after serving the maximum sentence violates Articles 21, 245, and 253 of the Constitution, he said.

On October 13, the Rouse Avenue Court rejected Michel's plea for release. The court stated that the FIR filed against him invokes Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a provision for life imprisonment, therefore it cannot be said that he has served his maximum sentence.