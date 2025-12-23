ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea To Stop Release Of ‘UP 77’ Web Series Based On Gangster Vikas Dubey

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and web series producers on a plea by the wife of slain gangster Vikas Dubey to stop the release and streaming of 'UP 77', which she claimed is based on his life. The web series is scheduled to be released on the Waves OTT platform on December 25.

Justice Sachin Datta issued notice on Richa Dubey's petition, which claimed the web series is an unauthorised biographical depiction containing sensationalised and defamatory content that would cause irreparable harm to her, and listed the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

Dubey was gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh police in an encounter on July 10, 2020. According to the state police, the gangster, who was the main accused in the killing of eight police personnel, was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain, where he had surrendered, when he allegedly attempted to flee after the vehicle carrying him overturned.

His wife urged the high court to stay the release of the movie. The court, however, said it would hear the parties on Wednesday and take a decision. In the morning, the plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya seeking an urgent listing. The bench allowed it to be listed during the day itself.