Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Respond To Plea Challenging New Labour Codes
The court questioned the lack of preparation by the central government in the implementation of the new labour codes, asking it to inform the court.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government in a petition challenging the new labour codes. A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay directed the Centre to file a response within a week.
The court has scheduled the hearing on November 10 in the petition filed by lawyers NA Sebastian and Sunil Kumar.
The lawyer representing the petitioner stated that four new labour codes were enacted on November 21, repealing more than 29 labour laws. The petition states that the new labour codes abolish labour courts and replace them with labour tribunals, where all pending cases will be transferred. The tribunals will consist of a judicial officer and an associate member.
“The new labour codes have been implemented without proper thought, as the rules have not yet been formulated and tribunals have not even been constituted,” it said.
The plea stated that the new labour codes were passed by Parliament in 2020, but the government failed to formulate rules in the last five years. “No infrastructure for labour tribunals was created, and the central government implemented the labour codes in a hurry, despite much publicity. Therefore, these laws should be banned,” it added.
During the hearing, the court asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, representing the government, why the laws were implemented without preparation. “Seek instructions from the central government and inform the court,” he said.
The petitioner argued that the new labour codes are “anti-labour” as they will promote “hire and fire”. “Permanent employment will become a dream for workers. There is no provision for any significant punishment for those violating labour laws,” it said.
