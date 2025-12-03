ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Asks Centre To Respond To Plea Challenging New Labour Codes

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central Government in a petition challenging the new labour codes. A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyay directed the Centre to file a response within a week.

The court has scheduled the hearing on November 10 in the petition filed by lawyers NA Sebastian and Sunil Kumar.

The lawyer representing the petitioner stated that four new labour codes were enacted on November 21, repealing more than 29 labour laws. The petition states that the new labour codes abolish labour courts and replace them with labour tribunals, where all pending cases will be transferred. The tribunals will consist of a judicial officer and an associate member.

“The new labour codes have been implemented without proper thought, as the rules have not yet been formulated and tribunals have not even been constituted,” it said.