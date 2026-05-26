ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Issues Summons To Centre, Delhi Gymkhana Club Management Against June 5 Takeover Order

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to the Centre and the Delhi Gymkhana Club management on lawsuits by members and staff against the June 5 takeover order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells HC that the May 22 notice only terminated the perpetual lease and sought re-entry on the Gymkhana land. "Proceedings for eviction from Delhi Gymkhana land will be initiated as per law after due notice," SG Mehta said.

The petition has been filed by Vijay Khurana on behalf of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

On May 22, the Land and Development Office issued the order for the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".