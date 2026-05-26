Delhi HC Issues Summons To Centre, Delhi Gymkhana Club Management Against June 5 Takeover Order
The Land and Development Office issued order on May 22 for the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST|
Updated : May 26, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to the Centre and the Delhi Gymkhana Club management on lawsuits by members and staff against the June 5 takeover order.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells HC that the May 22 notice only terminated the perpetual lease and sought re-entry on the Gymkhana land. "Proceedings for eviction from Delhi Gymkhana land will be initiated as per law after due notice," SG Mehta said.
The petition has been filed by Vijay Khurana on behalf of the Delhi Gymkhana Club.
On May 22, the Land and Development Office issued the order for the Gymkhana Club in Lutyens' Delhi to hand over the premises by June 5, citing that the 27.3-acre plot was required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".
The high court bench asserted that no interim order was required in view of SG Mehta's statement that eviction proceedings will be initiated as per law.
The government has asserted that the land currently occupied by the Gymkhana Club is required to further strengthen defence capabilities and other vital infrastructure.
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