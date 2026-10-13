ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Halts Ramlila At DDA Park Over Greenery Concerns

New Delhi: A division bench of the Delhi High Court has refused to grant permission to hold a Ramlila event at the DDA park. The Court observed that preserving the park's greenery is essential for environmental conservation. The division bench, led by acting chief justice Nitin Vasudev Sambre, dismissed the appeal filed by the Shri Sanatan Dharma Ramlila Committee.

The Ramlila Committee had challenged an order by a single judge that had rejected their request to hold the annual Ramlila at Chintu Park in Naraina and directed that the land be maintained as a green area. Seeking a modification of the August 19 order, the committee argued that it had been organising the Ramlila at this venue for the past 53 years.

The committee stated it was willing to give an undertaking to restore the land to its original condition and ensure the replacement of any greenery affected by the event. The DDA opposed the committee's request, stating that significant funds had already been spent on improving the park following court directives.

According to the DDA, hosting such an event again could damage the green area. The DDA further argued that the committee did not have an absolute right to use the land permanently for a specific purpose.

During the hearing, the division bench examined photographs of the site and noted that substantial public funds had already been invested in the park's development. Finding no valid grounds to overturn the single judge's decision, the division bench dismissed the committee's petition.