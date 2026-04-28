ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Grants One-Week Interim Bail To Engineer Rashid To Visit Ailing Father

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted one-week interim bail to jailed Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, to enable him to visit his ailing father.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, however, clarified that during this period, Rashid, who is undergoing a jail term in a terror funding case, could either visit the hospital where his father is being treated or remain at home.

The bench further ordered that at least two police officials would accompany him in plainclothes at all times, and Rashid shall not bear the cost of their travel. During the one week, there shall not be any "undue visitors" when Rashid is with his father, except immediate family members, it added.

The court passed the order while dealing with Rashid's appeal against a trial court's April 24 decision refusing to grant him interim bail. Senior advocate N Hariharan said the appellant's father was critically ill and undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Srinagar.

Senior counsel Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the NIA, opposed Rashid's appeal while suggesting that he be permitted to visit his father on custody parole instead of interim bail. Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to his place of visit.

Turning down the request, the court said, "We don't understand all the dimensions of custody parole. The intention is that two people will be there with him all the time."

"The appellant shall, during the period of one week, always be accompanied by at two police officials in plain clothes. The said police officials shall accompany him from the beginning of the journey from jail till the seventh day when he returns. The jail superintendent is free to nominate people who will accompany him," the court ordered.

Hariharan asserted that Rashid should not be burdened with the cost of police officials' travel.