ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Grants 7-Day Custody Parole To Al Falah University Chairman To Tend To Ailing Wife

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted seven-day custody parole to Al Falah University group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who is in custody in two money laundering cases, to take care of his ailing wife.

Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order after hearing Siddiqui's plea seeking interim bail or custody parole for a week on medical and humanitarian grounds. Siddiqui said his wife is a Stage-4 ovarian cancer patient and has to undergo the next cycle of chemotherapy on November 10. Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police to the place of visit.

The senior counsel appearing for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said he was “strenuously” opposed to Siddiqui's interim release as the allegations against him were serious. The counsel submitted that the accused was a flight risk and had criminal antecedents, including his involvement in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case.

Any custody parole has to be under stringent conditions, such as that he would remain at his residence except for medical visits, not contact any witnesses, or visit Al Falah University in Haryana’s Faridabad.

In July, the high court had refused to grant interim bail to Siddiqui and permitted him to meet his wife on custody parole on three dates. Siddiqui has been arrested in two money laundering cases.

One case is linked to the alleged generation of illicit funds from the fees paid by students of the university. He was arrested on November 18, 2025, in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).