ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Gives 3 Weeks To Kejriwal, Other AAP Leaders To Respond To Criminal Contempt Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday gave AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others three final weeks to respond to a criminal contempt case initiated against them for their "vilifying" social media posts against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

"Three weeks. Last opportunity. Otherwise, we are closing (right to file) replies," a bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj told the lawyers appearing for the alleged contemnors.

The counsel for one of the respondents submitted that he was yet to receive the complete case record in terms of an earlier court order.

"We have a report from the registry that full compliance has been done. This is not done. We will not give further time. You are taking us for a ride. You will file the reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close the right," the bench orally remarked.

Listing the matter for hearing on January 14, the court also asked the AAP leaders, including former MLA Gopal Rai, and journalist Saurav Das to reply to a separate petition seeking action against them for criminal contempt of court for allegedly being part of an "orchestrated social media campaign" against Justice Sharma.

On May 19, the court had issued notice to Kejriwal and other politicians on the suo motu contempt case initiated against them by Justice Sharma and had granted them four weeks' time to file their response. It had then appointed senior advocate Rajdipa Behura as amicus curiae.

Justice Sharma had, on May 14, initiated criminal contempt proceedings against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Singh and other AAP leaders, including Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Vinay Mishra, over their "vilifying" social media posts against her in relation to the excise policy case.

The judge also initiated contempt proceedings against X user Devesh Vishwakarma. Subsequently, lawyer Ashok Chaitanya also filed a contempt petition.