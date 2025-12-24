ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Expresses Displeasure Over No Tax Exemption On Air Purifiers In 'Emergency Situation'

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the authorities doing nothing to grant exemption from taxes on air purifiers in the 'emergency situation' when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is ‘very poor' in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Centre to classify air purifiers as 'medical devices' and reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the five per cent slab.

Air purifiers are currently taxed at 18 per cent. At the outset, the bench expressed displeasure that nothing has been done in the matter and said that every citizen requires fresh air, which the authorities were not able to provide.

"Let the purifiers be provided. That’s the minimum you can do. When will you come back?…. Even if it is for temporary, give exemption for next week or one month… Consider this an emergency situation, only for temporarily. Take instructions and come back," the bench told the counsel representing the Centre.