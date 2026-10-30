ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Directs WFI To Decide On Vinesh Phogat's Show-Cause Notices Within Two Weeks

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide on two show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat within two weeks.

The court observed that uncertainty over disciplinary proceedings could affect her preparations for upcoming competitions.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order while hearing Phogat's plea challenging the notices issued on May 9 and June 17.

"The predicament expressed by the petitioner appears to be genuine. A sportsperson has to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in any competitive event of such nature as indicated so that their performance is not compromised in any way," the court observed.

The court directed that any decision taken by the WFI after the two weeks would remain in abeyance until the next hearing on January 20.

Why WFI Issued The Notices

Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, told the court that she intended to participate in a national tournament scheduled for mid-December and needed time to prepare. He argued that the pending notices were hanging over her like a "hanging sword", creating uncertainty over possible disciplinary action.