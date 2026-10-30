Delhi High Court Directs WFI To Decide On Vinesh Phogat's Show-Cause Notices Within Two Weeks
The wrestler has challenged disciplinary action linked to her return from retirement and the alleged failure to follow international anti-doping procedures.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to decide on two show-cause notices issued to wrestler Vinesh Phogat within two weeks.
The court observed that uncertainty over disciplinary proceedings could affect her preparations for upcoming competitions.
A single-judge Bench of Justice Amit Mahajan passed the order while hearing Phogat's plea challenging the notices issued on May 9 and June 17.
"The predicament expressed by the petitioner appears to be genuine. A sportsperson has to be in a fit and relaxed state of mind to participate in any competitive event of such nature as indicated so that their performance is not compromised in any way," the court observed.
The court directed that any decision taken by the WFI after the two weeks would remain in abeyance until the next hearing on January 20.
Why WFI Issued The Notices
Senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, appearing for Phogat, told the court that she intended to participate in a national tournament scheduled for mid-December and needed time to prepare. He argued that the pending notices were hanging over her like a "hanging sword", creating uncertainty over possible disciplinary action.
The May 9 notice accused Phogat of indiscipline and violating anti-doping rules by allegedly failing to complete the mandatory six-month notice period under United World Wrestling rules for athletes returning from retirement. The June 17 notice concerned alleged incidents during the Asian Games selection trials.
The High Court also issued notices to the WFI, the Union government and other respondents, asking them to file their replies before the next hearing.
Phogat has alleged that the disciplinary proceedings are part of a pattern of arbitrary action aimed at obstructing her return to wrestling after pregnancy and childbirth. She has also challenged the WFI's eligibility criteria, arguing that they do not adequately address athletes returning to competition after maternity leave.
In a separate proceeding, the High Court had declined to grant her immediate relief to participate in the selection trials for the 2026 Senior World Wrestling Championships.
Phogat was among the six women wrestlers who accused former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and participated in the 36-day protest against him at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in April and May 2023.
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