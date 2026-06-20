ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Directs Takedown Of 'False' Information On Judges' London Badminton Trip

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed social media companies, search engines, web hosting platforms, and online service providers to take down "false" information being spread online that several Indian judges and Union ministers participated in a badminton tournament in London earlier this month at taxpayers' money. On Friday, the matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench of Justice Tejas Karia.

The bench said, "The impugned content is ex facie false, malicious and derogatory to the judiciary, the executive and the sport of Badminton. The continued circulation and dissemination of such content has a direct bearing on the reputation of these institutions and, if not restrained forthwith, is likely to erode public confidence in the justice delivery system."

It said the material placed on record indicates a systematic misinformation campaign intended to malign the reputation of the Chief Justice of India, the judges of the Supreme Court of India, and the high courts.

"It further appears that the Union ministers have also been unnecessarily targeted through the dissemination of false and misleading information. The institution of the judiciary is sought to be undermined through the use of social media platforms, search engines, web-hosting platforms, digital media platforms and other online services," the bench said.

It noted that a false narrative was propagated that judges and ministers undertook foreign travel at public expense to participate in a sporting event, which is entirely "false and fabricated", according to a PIB Fact Check, and was also reconfirmed by the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.