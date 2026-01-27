ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Directs DUSIB To Prepare Contingency Plans To Protect Patients, Kin From Harsh Weather

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to prepare emergency action plans to protect patients and their attendants camping outside major government hospitals from extreme weather conditions.

The high court said two annual short-term contingency action plans would be prepared by the board to address heatwave and coldwave conditions, which need to be implemented after the approval of the monitoring committee overseeing the issue.

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia was hearing a suo motu petition initiated by the high court after taking cognisance of a news report on the “pitiable condition” of patients and their kin camping on the streets while awaiting treatment outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The bench said the summer plan needs to be prepared during January-February and implemented at the onset of heatwave conditions in May-June, with a scope to extend it during July-August.

The plan to address coldwave conditions needs to be framed during July-August and implemented in December, January and February, it said. The action plans, the bench said, need to be approved by the principal district judge, south, during the coordination meeting, following which they could be implemented.

The court noted that AIIMS submitted a status report regarding the various coordinated welfare and support measures for patients and their attendants across identified campus locations, and that the focus areas included shelter, transportation, safety, hygiene, food support and on-ground monitoring.

The report said that coordinated efforts had been intensified in collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Central Public Works Department (CPWD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Police, and other agencies.

It said that AIIMS had operationalised and enhanced shelter facilities at multiple designated locations within and around its campus, and 750 beds across these sites were fully occupied, reflecting high demand and effective utilisation. The report also said that the hospital’s security staff, in coordination with Delhi Police, had undertaken proactive measures to shift patients and attendants waiting on footpaths to the designated pagoda shelters.

“This has ensured orderly relocation, enhanced safety, and prevention of exposure to harsh weather. Free-of-cost e-shuttle services have also been provided for the safe internal movement of patients and attendants,” it said.