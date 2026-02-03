ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Directs Centre To Authorise Dubai Law Firm To Represent Celina Jaitly's Brother Detained In UAE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to authorise a Dubai-based law firm to represent actor Celina Jaitly's brother, retired Major Vikrant Jaitley, who has been detained in the UAE for more than a year. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said if the Ministry of External Affairs had any reason not to issue such an authorisation, it would be specifically brought on record by the next hearing on February 10.

The court noted that the law firm was offering pro bono services to the actor's brother, who had also not objected to being represented by it. "You either issue the order or file an affidavit... In all fairness, he has to be represented, isn't it," the judge remarked.

"Let the government, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), issue an appropriate order in favour of (the law firm) authorising the said firm to represent Mr Vikrant Kumar Jaitley for all purposes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. If there is any reason for not acting upon the direction, let the same be brought on record by the next date of hearing," the court ordered.