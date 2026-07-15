ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Cancels Bail To Female Teacher In Janakpuri School Rape Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to a female teacher in a case concerning the alleged rape of a three-year-old girl by a staff member inside a private school in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, and asked her to surrender in three days.

On June 29, the high court had also set aside the bail granted to the main accused, the caretaker of the school, and asked him to surrender on July 1.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee on Wednesday allowed the Delhi Police’s plea challenging the trial court order that granted bail to the teacher on May 20 in the case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The respondent is directed to surrender in three days," Justice Banerjee said.