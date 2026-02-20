ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Jaideep Sengar To Surrender In Unnao Custodial Death Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Jaideep Sengar, brother of Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Sengar, to surrender before jail authorities in connection with his conviction in the custodial death case of the survivor's father. A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja was hearing a plea by the convict for further extension of interim bail upon suspension of the 10-year sentence.

It observed that the interim bail granted to Jaideep Sengar in July 2024 was last extended in April 2025 and since then, in spite of five dates, no order of any further extension or suspension of his sentence has been passed by the court. As the senior counsel for Jaideep Sengar urged the bench to extend the period of his release on account of his health, the bench said, "You surrender and then we will see."

"Although there is no extension of interim suspension of sentence granted, we find he has still not surrendered. Before we proceed to consider his application for further extension of suspension of sentence, we require the appellant to first surrender," the bench ordered.

The senior counsel for Jaideep Sengar assured the court that he would surrender by Saturday. The court listed the matter for hearing next week. Jaideep Sengar, 50, sought the bail extension on the grounds that he is suffering from oral cancer.