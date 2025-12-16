ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks DGCA To Reply To Contempt Plea Of Pilots' Body On Non-Implementation Of Flight Duty Norms

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on a plea by the Indian Pilots Guild seeking contempt action against authorities for allegedly not fully implementing the new flight duty time limitation norms approved by the court earlier this year. The plea alleged that airlines were granted extensions and relations in pilot fatigue management rules in violation of the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) 2024 framework.

Justice Amit Sharma issued notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Indian Pilots Guild's contempt petition and asked it to file a response. The court listed the matter for further hearing on April 17.

The association, in its plea, sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities for their alleged wilful and deliberate non-compliance with the court's earlier orders.

It said the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms were meant to address fatigue management of the flying crew, however, by granting variations, exemptions and relaxations to the airlines, DGCA has defied the undertaking and directions of the high court and also jeopardised the flight and passenger safety.

"By approving non-compliant FDTL schemes and granting variations, exemptions and relaxations to the airlines, the actions of the respondents in the implementation of the FDTL CAR constitute wilful non- compliance of the directions of this court...," the plea said.