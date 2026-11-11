ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Delhi Govt To Give Status And Time For Filling Vacant Posts In DCPCR

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the city government to apprise it of the status and the period within which vacancies in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) will be filled.

The High Court reminded the Delhi government of the warning issued by it in its February 18, 2026 order that in case the process of filling vacancies is not completed, the matter will be viewed "seriously".

"We direct the Secretary of Women and Child Development Department of NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit as regards the status and period within which the vacancies of the DCPCR shall be filled.

"Let the affidavit be filed before this court in any case by November 18, 2026," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said in its October 30 order.

The court's attention was also drawn to the configuration and the availability of the members of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), as advocate Prabhsahay Kaur informed the bench that the NCPCR is working only with one chairperson and no other members. The court also directed the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to file an affidavit regarding this query.

Regarding the sanctioned capacity of observation homes in Delhi, Kaur also apprised the court that these institutions are overflowing at present and the number of children in observation homes is more than double the capacity.