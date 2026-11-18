ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Asks Centre To Look Into Objectionable Content Posted By Police Officials Against Lawyers

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to look into the alleged objectionable content posted against lawyers on social media from the accounts of suspended Delhi Police ACP Manasvi Vashishta and another official and take appropriate action.

The high court was hearing a PIL by lawyers seeking action against Vashishta and other officials for allegedly threatening advocates, intimidating them and passing derogatory remarks against them.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma was informed by the counsel for the central government that disciplinary action has already been taken against Vashishta and a chargesheet has been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval.

The Centre's counsel further said that the ministry is expected to consider and approve the chargesheet within a reasonable time and added that they will file a status report within four weeks in the matter.

Regarding accounts maintained on social media by Vashishta and Sub-Inspector Vishal Yadav, the government counsel said if the material is supplied by the petitioner, the authorities will immediately look into it and take appropriate measures for removal of objectionable articles in accordance with law.

To this, the bench stated in the order, "We permit the petitioner to provide the material, if any, in addition to the one given in the petition to the counsel for respondent 1 (MHA) within 48 hours to enable the respondent to look into the same and, if required, take appropriate action in the matter."

The controversy stems from an October 23 incident at Shahdara police station, where advocate Lalit Bansal allegedly sustained a serious head injury during a scuffle. The court also permitted the respondents to file their counter affidavits in response to the petition within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on February 3, 2027.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Karan Bir Singh alleging that videos were circulating on social media depicting Vashishta making threatening and derogatory statements against lawyers, including remarks suggesting that advocates visiting police stations in groups could face detention and criminal proceedings.