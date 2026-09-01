ETV Bharat / bharat

HC Asks Centre, Meta To Respond To NC MP Mehdi's Plea Against FB Page Suspension

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and Meta Platforms on a plea by National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi challenging the suspension of his Facebook page.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice and asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, to file their replies.

The court, which listed the plea for a hearing on September 30, refused to grant the Lok Sabha MP any interim relief at this stage and said it would not pass any order without hearing the other side.

During the hearing, the counsel for Meta Platforms submitted that the MP's Facebook page was taken down pursuant to a law enforcement agency's notice and sought time to present the court with relevant documents.

The petition said Mehdi, a Lok Sabha member, is also a religious leader and has a Facebook page titled 'Ruhullah Mehdi' which serves as a primary medium for disseminating information, engaging with constituents, and participating in democratic dialogue. However, the petitioner's access to the social media page has been restricted by Meta since March, following a notice issued under the Information Technology Act.