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Delhi HC Allows Video Conferencing For Recording Evidence Of 2 Senior Citizens Residing In UK, US; Directs Rs 1 Lakh Fee For IT Support

Delhi High Court ( IANS )

By ANI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has permitted the recording of evidence of two senior citizens residing in the United Kingdom and the United States through video conferencing, observing that their age, difficulties associated with international travel and health concerns arising from Delhi’s air pollution conditions were relevant considerations.

Justice Vinod Kumar directed that the cross-examination of the two witnesses be conducted through video conferencing, with the High Commission of India in London and the Consulate General of India in New York designated as their respective remote points.

The court directed the Registrar (IT) to appoint an IT officer to ensure the availability of video conferencing facilities for extended durations on the dates fixed by the Local Commissioner. It further directed the two witnesses to pay a composite fee of Rs 1 lakh in advance for the IT officer’s services, to be shared equally between them. The court passed the directions while allowing an application seeking permission to record the evidence of two respondents through video conferencing in an ongoing probate petition concerning the alleged will of a deceased person. The applicants, aged 79 and 77, are residing in the UK and the US, respectively. They had sought permission to record their evidence remotely, citing their advanced age, inconvenience associated with international travel and health risks posed by the severe air pollution conditions ordinarily prevailing in Delhi between October and January. Opposing the plea, the petitioner raised concerns over the possibility of witnesses being tutored during remote examination, availability of relevant documents, the procedure for obtaining signatures on recorded statements and the time difference between India and the countries concerned. It was also argued that the arrangement could delay the proceedings.