Delhi High Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Until September 21
Bail pleas were originally scheduled for hearing on August 27; due to holiday for High Court on that day, the matter was listed for Monday.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused of conspiring to orchestrate the Delhi riots. A bench led by Justice Prathiba Singh ordered that the matter be heard next on September 21.
The bail pleas were originally scheduled for hearing on August 27. However, following the declaration of a holiday for the High Court on that day, the matter was listed for Monday. Cases for both August 31 and August 27 were listed on Monday.
On July 31, the High Court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing Khalid's bail plea. Prior to this, the Karkardooma Court dismissed the fresh bail pleas of Khalid and Imam on July 4.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai had stated that he was bound to comply with the Supreme Court's order, dated January 5. The Karkardooma court had observed that the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam were not maintainable even before the trial court.
During the hearing, advocate Trideep Pais, representing Khalid, argued that the Supreme Court had questioned the dismissal of the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam in the Andrabi case. He contended that the Supreme Court's earlier order — which suggested filing a bail plea after one year if witness statements had not been recorded — was no longer applicable.
The Supreme Court had dismissed the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam on January 5. The five accused granted bail by the Supreme Court on January 5 comprised Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohammad Salim Khan. Subsequently, on May 22, the Supreme Court granted six months' interim bail to accused Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmed.
Four accused persons in this case have already been granted bail. The accused who have previously been granted bail consist of Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, and Natasha Narwal.
A charge sheet has been filed against 18 accused persons under the UAPA in this case. Those named as accused include Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita. At least 53 people died and many others were injured in the Delhi riots.
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