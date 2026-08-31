ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi High Court Adjourns Hearing On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Until September 21

On July 31, the High Court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing Khalid's bail plea. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, who are accused of conspiring to orchestrate the Delhi riots. A bench led by Justice Prathiba Singh ordered that the matter be heard next on September 21.

The bail pleas were originally scheduled for hearing on August 27. However, following the declaration of a holiday for the High Court on that day, the matter was listed for Monday. Cases for both August 31 and August 27 were listed on Monday.

On July 31, the High Court had issued a notice to the Delhi Police while hearing Khalid's bail plea. Prior to this, the Karkardooma Court dismissed the fresh bail pleas of Khalid and Imam on July 4.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai had stated that he was bound to comply with the Supreme Court's order, dated January 5. The Karkardooma court had observed that the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam were not maintainable even before the trial court.