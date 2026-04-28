‘Delhi’s Heart And Doors Are Open’: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Unveiling Rural Road Projects Worth Rs 8000 Cr In Kashmir
Chouhan who unveiled Rs 8000 Crore worth rural road projects said the government is committed to connect every village to the mainstream development.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:51 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir rural connectivity on Tuesday got a major push after union minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled Rs 8000 crore worth of rural road projects in presence of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
Chouhan handed over the sanction letter for projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV (Batch-II) to Omar at SKICC, Srinagar.
The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed not only to building roads but also to connecting hearts. Speaking in Hindi, he said that Delhi's heart and doors are open for Jammu and Kashmir (Dil Ke dwar bhi khule hai, Dilli ke dwar bhi khule hai).
LIVE: Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji Launch Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV Batch-II in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.@OmarAbdullah— Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) April 28, 2026
https://t.co/YQlzBw3CAQ
Chouhan said that the approval of road projects worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir within a single year is a “historic achievement”. He said that as construction progresses on the sanctioned roads, the Central Government will continue to take positive decisions on the remaining required routes.
He said that the objective is not merely road construction but connecting every village, habitation, and remote settlement to the mainstream of development, as roads bring schools, hospitals, markets, and opportunities closer to people.
The minister also released Rs 4,568.23 crore under DAY-NRLM for women Self-Help Groups for 24 States and Union Territories for empowerment of women. He said the goal is not limited to creating 'Lakhpati Didis' but to transform them into stronger and more empowered entrepreneurs.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Jammu & Kashmir’s Minister for Agriculture, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Cooperation and Elections Javed Ahmad Dar, Leader of Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma were also present on the occasion.
On agriculture and farmers’ issues, Chouhan referred to the challenges of small landholdings, difficult terrain, and weather-related risks in Jammu & Kashmir. He said the Central Government stands firmly with the region through the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme and will undertake concrete measures such as promoting clean planting material of improved varieties, establishing high-quality nurseries, and advancing scientific crop diversification.
He said that a team of scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research will be deputed to Jammu & Kashmir to study its climate, soil, water resources, and agricultural potential, and to prepare a comprehensive roadmap.
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that over the past one and a half years, Chouhan has consistently shown sensitivity towards the needs of Jammu & Kashmir. Calling the Rs 8,000 crore approval extraordinary, he said that such a large sanction in a single phase is significant, and the government will ensure speedy implementation on the ground.
“The affection you have earned as ‘Mama’ is well-deserved and suits you. We have accepted you with the same warmth and trust. You have spared no effort in strengthening our relationship. Your support and commitment towards the development of Jammu & Kashmir are truly commendable,” Omar said, referring to the union minister.
Omar the government will work with full seriousness in implementing the approved projects, utilizing central assistance and shared contributions effectively, to bring tangible improvements in the lives of rural communities, farmers, horticulturists, and women associated with Self-Help Groups.
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