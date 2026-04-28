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‘Delhi’s Heart And Doors Are Open’: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan After Unveiling Rural Road Projects Worth Rs 8000 Cr In Kashmir

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with J&K CM Omar Abdullah unveiling rural road projects in Kashmir , in Srinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir rural connectivity on Tuesday got a major push after union minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled Rs 8000 crore worth of rural road projects in presence of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. Chouhan handed over the sanction letter for projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-IV (Batch-II) to Omar at SKICC, Srinagar. The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is committed not only to building roads but also to connecting hearts. Speaking in Hindi, he said that Delhi's heart and doors are open for Jammu and Kashmir (Dil Ke dwar bhi khule hai, Dilli ke dwar bhi khule hai). Chouhan said that the approval of road projects worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir within a single year is a “historic achievement”. He said that as construction progresses on the sanctioned roads, the Central Government will continue to take positive decisions on the remaining required routes. He said that the objective is not merely road construction but connecting every village, habitation, and remote settlement to the mainstream of development, as roads bring schools, hospitals, markets, and opportunities closer to people.