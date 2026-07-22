ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Upholds Centre's Decision To Deny Extension To Vedanta For Offshore Oil Block In Gujarat

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the Centre's decision not to extend its Production Sharing Contract with Vedanta for an offshore oil block in Gujarat and hand over the operations to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav dismissed a petition by Vedanta Ltd seeking to set aside the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's direction passed on September 19, 2025, which rejected its 2021 application to extend the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) dated June 20, 1998, for the Suvali oil block.

The petition also sought setting aside of the direction to ONGC to immediately take over the assets and operations of the petitioner over the PSC contract area. The original term of the PSC -- between the Centre, the petitioner, ONGC and Invenire Petrodyne Ltd-- was for 25 years, i.e. from June 30, 1998 till June 29, 2023, and was extendable for a specified period under certain circumstances.

The petitioner was the designated operator under the PSC. After five interim extensions, the last interim extension expired on September 29, 2024. Vedanta, in June 2021, had sought an extension of 10 years, i.e. till June 29, 2033.

In the judgement, the court stated that the petitioner's act of "unilaterally deducting" the government's share to either "neutralise its liability under the Excise Duty" or to "maintain its economic benefits" was a valid ground to refuse relief under the extension policy.