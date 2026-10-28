ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Upholds 7-Year Jail Term For Five Men In 2020 Riots Case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has upheld the conviction and seven-year jail term awarded to five men for the death of a 22-year-old man during the communal riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020.

Justice Madhu Jain dismissed the appeals by Aman Kashyap, Devinder Kumar, Pradeep Rai, Ashish and Arun Kumar challenging the trial court's decision, stating that as per the eyewitness' account, the appellants were at the forefront of an armed mob and exhorted others to assault the deceased, Mohsin.

After convicting the appellants on November 20, 2024, for the offences under sections 304 Part I (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code, the trial court sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for a period of seven years, along with a fine of Rs 30,000, on January 13, 2025.

The appellants argued that the independent witnesses did not support the prosecution case and the case against them was not established beyond reasonable doubt. Rejecting the appellants' contentions, the court observed that the appellants cannot claim acquittal merely because the prosecution was unable to determine which specific member of the mob inflicted the deadly injury on the deceased's head.

"In the present case, the evidence establishes more than the mere presence of the appellants in a crowd. PW-10 (the beat constable) identified all five appellants at the forefront of the armed mob, exhorting others to assault the deceased," the court stated in the judgement passed on October 27.