ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC to Pass Order on Monday on Vimal Elaichi Makers’ Plea Seeking to Quash Show-Cause Notices Against Actors

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will pass its order on Monday on the point of jurisdiction to entertain a plea by makers of Vimal Elaichi seeking to quash show-cause notices issued to their brand ambassadors, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, by the Maharashtra FDA for alleged misrepresentation of the product in their advertisement.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who has reserved the order on the issue of whether the Delhi High Court has territorial jurisdiction to hear the matter, is scheduled to deliver the order on September 14.

In its petition, PB Agro LLP said it engages the services of reputed actors for promotion of the cardamom product under the brand Vimal and its endorsement agreements with them, and the company assures that the advertisement campaign is in full compliance of the applicable laws.

It said regulatory notices were issued by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alleging that advertisements for Vimal Elaichi amount to surrogate promotion of Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable product banned within Maharashtra.

The plea said the Maharashtra FDA had directed the actors featured in Vimal Elaichi advertisements to provide documentation demonstrating that Vimal Elaichi is a product different from banned pan masala products. It also called for a halt on the promotional campaign and for the withdrawal of related materials from digital platforms.