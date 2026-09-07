ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Hear Swatantra Bhardwaj's Plea Challenging Arrest

New Delhi: Challenging his arrest for the alleged attack on the father of a student protester at Jantar Mantar, Swatantra Bhardwaj has filed a habeas corpus petition at the Delhi High Court, which will hear the matter on Monday.

The lawyer representing Bhardwaj mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, arguing that his client's detention over the past three days is illegal and requesting an immediate hearing. The court subsequently ordered that the matter be heard today.

The plea comes a day after a Delhi court remanded Bhardwaj to one day of judicial custody following the completion of his one-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault. Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anjali Singh passed the order after Bhardwaj was produced before the court through video conferencing.

The Delhi Police had sought 14 days of judicial custody. However, the court remanded him to judicial custody for one day.