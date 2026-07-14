ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC To Hear On Aug 12 Indian Polo Association's Plea Over Eviction From Jaipur Polo Ground

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday listed for hearing on August 12 the Indian Polo Association's petition against a sessions court's decision refusing to stay the Centre's May 20 order evicting it from the 15.20-acre Jaipur Polo Ground here.

Hearing in the matter was deferred before Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar as lawyers were abstaining from work in view of the Delhi High Court's full court favouring the enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction or financial limit of district courts here from Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore.

Counsel for the petitioner association as well as the central government urged the court to give an early date. Justice Shankar said he was willing to hear the petition on Tuesday but deferred the hearing on a request by the lawyers.

"Lawyers are abstaining from work. At request, renotify on August 12," the bench said.

The petitioner's senior counsel requested the bench to take up the matter in July itself, stating that the sessions court was scheduled to hear the case on July 23. Justice Shankar, however, responded, "You can always inform them. Matter was kept at a short date. We didn't know this is likely to happen."

"We arrange our affairs in a manner that we are able to take up a certain number of matters. When something like this happens, all the planning that goes behind it goes awry," the judge added.

In its petition, the Indian Polo Association has assailed a June 18 order of the sessions court, which acts as the appellate authority under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, rejecting its interim application seeking restoration of possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground, stay of enforcement and execution of the May 20 eviction order and a restraint against demolition, uprooting, digging, disturbing or altering the Jaipur Polo Ground.