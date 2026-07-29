ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi HC Tells Police To Register Complaint Over Police Excesses During Jantar Mantar Protest After Petitioner Denied Receipt

Police personnel carry out a lathi charge on protesters during the protest march against the alleged NEET paper leak from Jantar Mantar to Parliament House, in New Delhi on July 20, 2026 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Parliament Street Police Station to register the complaint against the alleged use of excessive force during the July 20 CJP protest.

The court disposed of a writ petition filed by Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust alleging that the police had refused to acknowledge receipt of a complaint seeking registration of an FIR after the Delhi Police assured that the acknowledgement along with the Daily Diary (DD) number would be issued to the petitioner later in the day.

The matter was heard by Justice Prateek Jalan. The petitioner had alleged that officials at Parliament Street Police Station refused to acknowledge receipt of a written complaint dated July 23 alleging commission of cognizable offences in connection with the alleged use of excessive force by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.

According to the petitioner, despite waiting at the police station and making complaints through the Delhi Police helpline and to the SHO, no stamped acknowledgement bearing the Daily Diary (DD) number was issued.