Delhi HC Tells Police To Register Complaint Over Police Excesses During Jantar Mantar Protest After Petitioner Denied Receipt
The petitioner had alleged that officials at Parliament Street Police Station refused to acknowledge receipt of a written complaint.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the Parliament Street Police Station to register the complaint against the alleged use of excessive force during the July 20 CJP protest.
The court disposed of a writ petition filed by Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust alleging that the police had refused to acknowledge receipt of a complaint seeking registration of an FIR after the Delhi Police assured that the acknowledgement along with the Daily Diary (DD) number would be issued to the petitioner later in the day.
The matter was heard by Justice Prateek Jalan. The petitioner had alleged that officials at Parliament Street Police Station refused to acknowledge receipt of a written complaint dated July 23 alleging commission of cognizable offences in connection with the alleged use of excessive force by Delhi Police during the July 20 protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.
According to the petitioner, despite waiting at the police station and making complaints through the Delhi Police helpline and to the SHO, no stamped acknowledgement bearing the Daily Diary (DD) number was issued.
The plea had sought directions to the Delhi Police to mandatorily issue stamped acknowledgements with DD numbers on written complaints disclosing cognizable offences. It also sought directions to the authorities to frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Citizen Charter requiring all police stations in Delhi to provide such acknowledgements irrespective of whether an FIR is immediately registered or the matter is marked for preliminary inquiry.
The petition also sought directions for registration of an FIR on its complaint against senior Delhi Police officials, including the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, an Additional DCP, the SHO concerned, and other police, RAF and CRPF personnel, over the alleged use of excessive force during the July 20 protest march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament.
The petitioner alleged that the officials were liable for offences including attempt to murder, use of pellet guns, illegal lathi-charge, assault with iron rods, use of electric shocks through police batons and barricades, and other offences against peaceful protesters.
Appearing for the Delhi Police, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit submitted that the petitioner's complaint dated July 23 could not be acknowledged due to a temporary technical fault. He informed the Court that the acknowledgement along with the DD number would be issued during the day and that the petitioner could collect it from Parliament Street Police Station after 5 pm. Recording the submission, the High Court disposed of the petition.
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